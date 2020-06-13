The demo for drug empire sim Cartel Tycoon is available now

If you fancy yourself a drug kingpin and would like an easy way to prove it, the demo for Cartel Tycoon has just gone live on Steam. Inspired by the narcotics trade of the 1980s, you take your trade from a humble operation to a country-wide network of dealers, all the while monitoring allegiances and settling scores.

From Pathologic 2 and Graveyard Keeper publisher tinyBuild, Cartel Tycoon is the debut project from studio Moose Games. The game takes place in a fictionalised Latin America, and aside from rival kingpins the DEA, CIA, and military all threaten your business. Head to the Steam page if you’d like to know more and give it a shot.

