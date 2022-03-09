Chrono Trigger on PC gets faster battles and 21:9 support

There’s a new Chrono Trigger update on the way this week, that’s adding some welcome improvements to one of the best JRPGs on PC. As revealed by Square Enix Japan in a new trailer, as opposed to a press release, the next Chrono Trigger patch features a number of welcome improvements to the PC version of the game.

Chrono Trigger is one of the best RPGs ever made and it finally made its appearance on Steam over four years ago, where it was very apparent that it was a port of the mobile game – and not a great one. After several months, Chrono Trigger’s supposedly “final” patch arrived in August 2018, complete with customisable key bindings.

Now, after all this time, Square Enix has announced a new update for the PC and smartphone versions of Chrono Trigger. The patch is hitting this Friday, March 11, featuring useful quality-of-life changes such as improvements to auto-battle speed, proper full-screen support for up to 21:9, and upping the number of save slots to 20 – given the many different paths a Chrono Trigger playthrough can take, that’s a good thing.

The Japanese trailer is below, and was translated by Gematsu. The specific new features coming to Chrono Trigger in the March 11 patch are:

Full-screen display support, up to 21:9 aspect ratio

Improved operability

Auto-battle speed boost (x1.5)

Save slots increased to 20

The Chrono Trigger update will hit less than a month before the PC debut of the sequel Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, which releases on April 7. Hopefully, it won’t be a smartphone port this time.