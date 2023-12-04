The CEO of Colossal Order, developer behind Cities Skylines 2 and the original CS1, apologizes for a “poor choice of words” following a statement on the quality of gameplay in the new building sim. Mariina Hallikainen previously told some Cities Skylines 2 players that the simulation aspect of the game “just might not be for you” following feedback about various aspects within CS2. Hallikainen now says they are sorry, and that their previous comments may have been “too direct.”

Cities Skylines 2 mods are helping optimize some of the smaller problem areas in the city building game, but there are certain aspects of the complex simulation, like garbage collection, traffic, and pedestrian pathfinding, that have drawn criticism from players so far. Responding on the forums for Cities Skylines 2 publisher Paradox, Hallikainen told some players that if they did not like the gameplay of CS2 so far, the game “just might not be for you.” The Colossal Order CEO now apologizes, explaining that their comments were not intended to undermine people’s concerns about technical and performance issues in Cities Skylines 2.

“Last week in my comments on the forum, I tried in my very (and sometimes too) direct way to say that we made different design choices with Cities Skylines 2 compared to its predecessor, and we understand that some may prefer one over the other or wish we had gone in a different direction,” Hallikainen says. “My poor choice of words did not make it clear that this of course does not apply to any bugs or issues you’re experiencing with the game.

“Naturally, this led to frustration for a lot of you, and I apologize for this. We know that we still have a lot to do before Cities Skylines 2 meets the performance standard and polish we are aiming for and that you expect, and you can be sure we are hard at work to reach these goals.”

Hallikainen says that a new Cities Skylines 2 patch will arrive in December providing further performance fixes. The patch will also provide bug fixes, and represent the final fix for CS2 in 2023. In a separate statement, Hallikainen says that regaining trust following the launch of Cities Skylines 2 is “hard.”

