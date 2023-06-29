Cities Skylines 2’s new district tools are exactly what we wanted

Cities Skylines 2 district tools will finally answer our collective, city-building game prayers. We’ve already seen Cities Skylines 2 traffic, road-building, and how vital details like roundabouts and highway ramps are being revitalized by Colossal Order and Paradox ahead of the Cities Skylines 2 release date. Now, new information on CS2 confirms that services like police, fire, ambulances, and waste collection can be closely customized and specifically assigned, helping to maximize every aspect of metropolis management.

Cities Skylines 2 traffic is intelligent, deciding on the best possible routes using a variety of factors including money, comfort, and personal driving behavior. Although the new roundabouts and simpler block-building tools will be helpful in CS2 – and citizens will finally use all lanes of a highway, even when traveling to the same destination – we can expect a new challenge in the form of road-traffic accidents.

Fortunately, there’s a significant change in how Cities Skylines 2 districts will work. See, in the original game, if you built a public service building like a fire or a police station, it would automatically serve your entire city.

This could create traffic issues, as police cars from your most western district would inexplicably hit the road to deal with crimes on the opposite side of town – more traffic obviously meant more congestion, which meant more problems.

Now, in Cities Skylines 2, that’s all changed. As confirmed by Colossal Order, you can now specify which district your public services should, well, serve. It means you can localize police stations, fire services, hospitals, and garbage collection to dedicated areas, maximizing their efficiency while also avoiding blocking up the roads with long-distance emergency vehicles.

Likewise, you can be more selective about where you build. If there’s a high-crime district, put police stations there, rather than your peaceful suburbs. Similarly, you might want to lock more ambulance services to your city centers, where traffic accidents are more likely.

Alongside everything else we’ve seen from CS2 so far, this is yet another major W for Colossal Order, taking a feature that fans have always wanted, and also tried to implement with mods, and adding it to the Cities Skylines 2 base game. We can’t wait to find out more.

In the meantime, make sure your rig is ready for launch day with the full Cities Skylines 2 system requirements.