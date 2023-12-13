The Cities Skylines 2 economy can be fussy, demanding, and extremely difficult to balance. One year, you’re flying high, your city growing large on exports and income taxes. The next year, the entire market has dropped out, unemployment is at an all-time high, and no-one wants to buy your lousy crops and lumber. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a keen first timer, money works the same way every time in CS2. As Paradox and Colossal Order continue fixing performance and technical troubles in the building sim, a huge new Cities Skylines 2 mod is here to make the economy work for you.

Cities Skylines 2 mods have been a gift so far. While official modding support for the city building game is yet to arrive, fan-made fixes and tweaks are still available and ready to use – the actual Paradox platform, set to land in 2024, will make creating and share custom assets much easier, but there’s still plenty to work with in the meantime. Cities Skylines 2 traffic, roads, and pathfinding AI have already been seriously improved via mods. This time around, it’s all about the Benjamins.

The suitably named ‘Economy Fixer’ from modder ‘TDW’ is perhaps the best Cities Skylines 2 money mod so far. First of all, it adds four new variable difficulty settings to the entire in-game economy. You can set it to simple and easy, or push it all the way to super hard. Depending how experienced you are and how much of a challenge you want, Economy Fixer can cater to you.

Instead of scaling up or down based on how much you’re earning, milestone rewards are now fixed based on what difficulty you’re using. If you want a lot of extra cash each time your city grows, drop the difficulty right down. If you want to keep those purse strings tight, push it to the top.

Likewise, the subsidies system has been rebalanced, offering you a lot more cash to get started, but slowing right down as you get bigger. All income factors, such as exported electricity and goods, are varied depending on the hardness setting – easy mode lets you earn cash quickly, while hard mode makes your goods worth much less.

There’s also a new expense: bulldozing. Now, if you bulldoze a building, you have to wait for a period of time for the rubble to be cleared away until you can build on that spot again. Bulldozing will now also cost money, and it fluctuates based on how many people occupy the building that you’re demolishing.

Likewise, bulldozing costs are added to your monthly budget. The best part, however, is that these options can be toggled on or off, so if you want the extra challenge and depth, you can have it, but if you want something breezier, that’s possible, too. You can get Economy Fixer right here. Alternatively, if you want a fix for those pathfinding and traffic problems, go here.

