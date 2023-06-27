Cities Skylines 2 devs just teased the one feature we’ve always wanted

Cities Skylines 2 is already looking fantastic thanks to the overhauled traffic system, the much-improved road building, the introduction of roundabouts, and much more. But with the Cities Skylines 2 release date fast approaching, it seems Colossal Order and Paradox are far from done with a new, fan-favorite addition possibly coming to the city-building game – following the latest Cities Skylines 2 gameplay reveal, we just got a massive hint at something very good indeed.

Cities Skylines 2 traffic is being reworked entirely, with the new four-part ‘pathfinding costs’ system introducing more intelligent and dynamically behaving motorists. This combines with the new Cities Skylines 2 road tools, that include roundabouts, better highway ramps, parking lots, and a lot more.

But frankly, all of this will be for nothing without one vital fix to CS2. See, in the original game, though we can build multi-lane highways and roads, if our citizens are all trying to reach the same direction, they will all use the same line, creating massive, frustrating traffic jams.

Although this can be mitigated with some clever road placement tricks and even mods, it’s a little jarring that your Cities Skylines citizens don’t think to travel using every lane, and then merge when they get closer to their destination.

Seemingly, however, Cities Skylines 2 is about to fix this entire problem. After sharing an update on CS2 traffic systems, Colossal Order has pinned a comment to its most recent YouTube video. “PLEASE HAVE THEM USE ALL LANES,” it reads in block capitals, followed by several hands together emojis. You can see it below:

That seems like a pretty heavy hint that traffic in Cities Skylines 2 will finally travel in every lane, regardless of mods or whether we design roads in a specific way. When it comes to the new roads and traffic systems, this is exactly what we wanted. If it truly is in the final game, well, massive props to Colossal Order and Paradox. Let’s hope.

