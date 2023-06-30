Get the best Cities Skylines 2 pre-order deal right here

If you want the best Cities Skylines 2 pre-order deal, we’ve done some digging, checked the infographics, and balanced the economy to bring you the new Colossal Order and Paradox city-building game for as cheap as possible. The Cities Skylines 2 release date is getting nearer and nearer, and as we see more CS2 gameplay including changes to traffic, roads, housing, districts, and more, it’s safe to say this is going to be one of 2023’s best. So, if you want to take advantage of the new Cities Skylines 2 sale, we can get you the SimCity spiritual successor without even having to leave the comfort of your residential zone.

Cities Skylines 2 is scoring one win after another right now, with pre-release footage and devlogs introducing myriad changes that seemingly address one fan concern after another. We wanted roundabouts – Cities Skylines 2 has roundabouts. We wanted citizens to use every lane on the highway – voila, that’s in the game. Even Cities Skylines 2 districts are getting a rework, introducing a handy feature for police and fire stations that the first game was desperately missing.

And now, if you want a decent discount on your Cities Skylines 2 pre-order, there’s money off both the base game and Ultimate Edition. Cities Skylines 2 Standard Edition is $43.99 / £43.99, down 12% from $49.99 / £49.99 on Green Man Gaming. Meanwhile, Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition is $79.19 / £65.99, also down 12% from $89.99 / £74.99, and includes the full expansion pass with bonus building assets and creator sets.

Click the box below to get Cities Skylines 2 on sale:

With the metropolis sim shortly set to arrive, you’ll also want the full Cities Skylines 2 system requirements, so you can make sure your rig is ready for release day. Alternatively, check out some of the other best management games on PC.