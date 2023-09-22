Cities Skylines 2 roads are already being overhauled, thanks to addition of roundabouts, better highway ramps, and improved traffic AI that means Cims now use every single lane. There’s one key road-building feature we’ve been missing since Cities Skylines 1, however: the ability to create dedicated turning lanes and to exclude cars from going straight on at intersections. While CS1 allowed for some workarounds, it looks like CS2 is making dedicated turn lanes a simple reality, as Colossal Order shares fresh Cities Skylines 2 gameplay footage.

Cities Skylines 2 is solving dozens of small, intricate issues that we may have encountered in the original city building game. The economy is more detailed. Electricity lines now run underground. There’s even seasonal weather. But with the Cities Skylines 2 release date on its way, there’s one very specific but very vital road feature we’ve been hoping to see, and now it seems like it’s coming.

Cities Skylines traffic management is always tricky, especially when you’re constructing major roads and want to direct your Cims to turn off at certain intersections. While building parallel roads or using Cities Skylines mods have made this possible, the ability to exclude going straight in some lanes and move cars into turn-off lanes in the Cities Skylines 2 base game would be a blessing. Well, take a look at this snippet from the latest Cities Skylines 2 gameplay stream, where we’ve highlighted one road-building tool.

That’s a four-lane road with three lanes marked with a straight arrow, and a fourth one seemingly dedicated to turning cars only. It pops up in the new Cities Skylines 2 stream, and you can see exactly where in the below video:

So, maybe our Cities Skylines traffic management woes are all finally coming to an end. At the same time, there’s one key Cities Skylines 2 feature that we thought wasn’t going to be in the base game, but Colossal Order has since suggested might be available after all.

