Cities: Skylines Airports DLC adds new high-capacity trains and buses

Cities: Skylines’ next big DLC expansion is Airports, but planes won’t be the only new modes of transportation that arrive with it January 25. The add-on pack to the city-building game also adds new high-capacity buses, metros, and trains to take people from your brand new airport to the places in your city they’re itching to visit.

As the latest few dev diaries explain, airports in Cities: Skylines will gain levels as you service more passengers and increase your city’s attractiveness rating. Each new level unlocks new options, and among those are more efficient and convenient methods of transportation that plug directly into your city’s existing transportation networks.

At level one, you’ll be able to build an airport bus terminal to your airport, which you can outfit with articulated airport buses and double-decker airport buses. Articulated buses can carry up to 50 passengers, while double-deckers can hold up to 60 – which is a nice upgrade over the standard 30-passenger bus that’s available in the base game.

This tutorial video, which Paradox produced with the help of the City Planner Plays YouTube channel, provides a whirlwind tour of the new transit options coming in the DLC.

Airport express metro stations unlock at airport level two, and can link to your city’s light rail metro system. They’re faster than the metros found in the vanilla game and carry up to 180 passengers, so they’ll help keep your tourists from missing their flights home.

At level three, you’ll be able to add a train station to your airport, and these come with access to airport express trains. These, again, are faster than passenger trains found in the base game, and can carry up to 240 passengers per trip.

There’s plenty more that unlocks with each level, like an aviation museum and an airline headquarters that lets your city host its very own customisable airline. You’ll be able to take to the friendly skies when the Airports DLC launches January 25.