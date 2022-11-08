Cities: Skylines expansion series will add 10 DLCs of local colour

A new Cities: Skylines expansion series is set to start November 15, kicking off with two new creator packs called Heart of Korea and Skyscrapers. These are the first of 10 planned creator packs designed to add regional flavour to the city builder’s expanding urban landscapes.

Heart of Korea, by Elvis, adds 60 new assets to Cities: Skylines. These include service buildings, unique structures, growables, and more, and it’ll launch alongside a new K-pop themed radio station. Heart of Korea will retail for $5.99 / £4.79, while the K-pop station will be available for $3.99 / £2.89.

The Skyscrapers content creator pack, by Feinbold, introduces 15 skyscrapers to the game. The collection is inspired by distinctive and historic real-world skyscrapers, and it’ll also be available starting November 15. You’ll be able to pick it up for $5.99 / £4.79, while the accompanying ’80s Downtown Beat radio station will be sold separately for $3.99 / £2.89.

The next content pack, a mini-expansion called Financial Districts, is set to launch December 13. With this pack, you’ll not only be able to enhance your city’s economy by adding a financial district, you’ll also be able to use a new ‘investment’ feature to support your city’s most promising industries. That pack will be launching alongside a new map pack that includes 10 new maps and new biomes.

In early 2023, Cities: Skylines players can look forward to another creator pack called Africa in Miniature, created in collaboration with Emmanuel Bassey and Setonji ‘Prince Set’ Hotonu. This pack highlights Africa’s unique architecture and vibrant colour schemes with more than 40 new buildings drawn from real-world locations and landmarks. Africa in Miniature will launch alongside a new radio station called JADIA, or ‘Just Another Day In Africa,’ which includes 16 tracks by Cameroonian musician Wan Shey.

All Cities: Skylines players will see a major game update roll out November 15 that adds new free content both to the core game and to three expansions: After Dark, Snowfall, and Plazas & Promenades. You’ll be able to use new types of roads with multiple lanes, tracks, and bicycle lanes, as well as different capacity vehicles like buses and trams.

If you’ve never played Cities: Skylines, it’ll be free to try on Steam November 10 – 14. In the meantime, check out this Cities: Skylines Grand Canyon map if you’re looking for a challenging place to build.