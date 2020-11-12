The Babylon civilization in Civ 6 will absolutely mess you up – with science

Hot off the announcement that the next pack in Civ VI’s New Frontier Pass is dropping next week, we now know more about the new Babylonian civilization that’s coming as part of the Civ VI Babylon Pack.

The Babylon civilization, like its city-state predecessor, will be all about science. A disgusting amount of science, as it turns out. The civilization’s unique ability is called Enuma Anu Enlil and it basically grants you the full science bonus towards technologies when triggering eureka moments (essentially, conditions that you can meet that allow you to research techs quicker) at the cost of -50% science generated per turn.

In the words of our esteemed editor and resident Civ VI expert, Richard Scott-Jones, “come the f*** on”. While Babylon doesn’t have any other abilities that provide a boost to science generation, triggering eureka moments isn’t hard if you know what you’re doing. There are also some obvious routes towards generating enough science so that the -50% penalty doesn’t hold you back as much as you’d expect. Richard’s worried that Babylon will become the most overpowered Civ VI civilization… I’m just worried about the possibility of space flight by 1066 AD.

Babylon’s principal leader, Hammurabi, can especially help this civ dominate the early game and open up avenues to generate additional science from sources outside your civilisation.

He was the sixth king of the first Babylonian dynasty ruling between c. 1792 BC to c. 1750 BC, and his special ability is Ninu Ilu Sirum, which allows you to construct the lowest production cost building for each special district for free, the first time a district is built. You also get a free envoy when any other district is built for the first time, which will give you a leg up on swaying those science-focused city-states, such as Babyl- oh.

The Babylon civilisation’s other unique abilities aren’t specifically science focused, but they do provide an edge. The unique Sabum Kibittum unit is an ancient era melee unit (replacing spearmen) that has increased movement, sight, and additional combat strength against cavalry. There is also the Plagum unique building, which replaces the Watermill and gives additional production, housing and increases the food generated by all freshwater tiles.

The Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass: Babylon Pack will be released next week on Thursday, November 19 for £3.99 / $4.99 USD.