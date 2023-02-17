Civilization 7 is officially in development, Firaxis confirms

2K and Firaxis confirm that Civilization 7 is in officially development, marking the next instalment of the beloved 4X game series. It’s hardly a surprise, as we’ve suspected for a while that a sequel was due and have already drawn up our own Civ 7 wishlist of features that we’d love to see, but now we know for sure that we can expect even more exploring, expanding, exploiting, and exterminating from on of PC’s biggest names.

The reveal comes from developer Firaxis Games, behind games such as XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as it announces that the studio is welcoming a new studio head in Heather Hazen, who will lead the project alongside continuing creative director Ed Beach. Beach, who has worked on the series for over 15 years, also acted as the design lead on Civilization 6, which has recently seen new content thanks to the Civ 6 Leaders Pass DLC.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise,” Hazen says in a press release. “I’m lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world.”

As perhaps one of the most iconic names in PC gaming, we’re very excited to see the return of Civilization. We’re already mulling over who the next set of leaders will be in our head! If you’re wanting to get ahead of the game, you’re in luck – Civ 6 is at its lowest-ever price on Steam right now.

It’s a big news day for the studio, as XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns lead Jake Solomon has left Firaxis Games after a 23-year tenure. Heather Hazen replaces former studio head Steve Martin, who also stepped down after 27 years with the team. Hazen also confirms, “we will continue to support Marvel’s Midnight Suns with post-launch content, and explore new creative projects for our teams.”

We’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Civ 7 news as we get it. In the meantime, take a look at more of the best strategy games on PC to keep you busy, along with more of the best upcoming games in 2023.