Civilization 6 DLC leaks Leaders Pass with Lincoln and Ramesses II

It appears that more Civilization 6 DLC is on the way, after an image showing a new Leaders Pass appeared on the official website for the Sid Meier’s Civilization series of strategy games. While it seemed as though development on the sixth mainline entry could be slowing as Firaxis turned to the next game in the series, it seems like there’s life in the old 4X game yet.

The image is no longer on the website, but it was of course captured by some eagle-eyed fans, one of whom shared the image to the Civilization subreddit (spotted by RPS). The picture (seen below), which was displayed alongside the title ‘Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Leader Pass’ for the avoidance of all doubt, clearly displays four figures from past entries in the series. While none of them are confirmed officially, their identities appear to be fairly clear-cut.

From left to right, the image begins with Egyptian ruler Ramesses II, last seen in Civ 5. Up next appears to be Ngola Nzinga, ruler of Ndogo, who appeared in a custom civilisation mod for Civ 5’s Brave New World expansion. The most central figure in the lineup is probably its most instantly recognisable; there’s little mistaking the trademark top hat and chin-strap beard of Abraham Lincoln. Finally, the last entrant looks like it might be England’s Elizabeth I.

There’s currently no release date on this DLC – unsurprising news, perhaps, given that it isn’t currently announced yet. However, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date once we know more.

