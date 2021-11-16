Conquer Pokémon’s Sinnoh region with this Civilization 6 map mod

While we all wait to find out what Firaxis has decided to do next with Civilization VI, players are finding their own fun through the wonderful world of Civ 6 mods. Some mods have brought new life to the 4X game’s stale oceans, while others let you summon XCOM’s aliens to help you conquer the map. This map mod lets you conquer Pokémon’s Sinnoh region.

This mod was created by user Skylar Saphyr to celebrate the upcoming release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games, which are set in the Sinnoh region, and launched the fourth generation of Pokémon.

This huge 86×80 map manages to recreate everything from the snowy north to the massive mountain range that splits the region down the centre, along with all of the major forests and lakes. Minor rivers are still procedurally generated by Civ 6’s world generator, so no two games will be exactly alike, and there are plenty of easter eggs to discover as well.

To use this map mod, you’ll also need Gedemon’s Yet (not) Another Maps Pack, and there are a few other recommended mods and game settings on the mod’s Steam workshop page.

The greatest crossover event in history? Who knows, but it’s something else to play around with while we wait for Civilization 7 to come out.