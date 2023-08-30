Free Civilization 6 update adds new achievements and leader abilities

A Civilization 6 update on Steam adds new achievements to earn, along with some fresh abilities for some of the characters introduced with the recent Civilization 6 Leader Pass. If you’re a fan of Sid Meier’s latest, one of the best 4X games around, then this should give you some new toys to play with while we await news of the Civilization 7 release date.

The Civilization 6 Leader Pass has now fully rolled out, introducing 18 new leaders to the game, spicing up your options for some of the best Civ 6 civs to play. However, a few of the newcomers felt a little underwhelming, so developer Firaxis is giving them a little love – Julius Caesar, Wu Zetian, Harald Hadrada, and Abraham Lincoln are all getting some spruced-up new abilities to make life better.

Also introduced with this Civilization 6 patch are victory achievements for all the Leader Pass rulers, so you can proudly show off your accomplishments with each of them. There’s also a few minor tweaks, including a bug fix for an issue that was causing Barbarians to not correctly appear while playing on the Immortal difficulty setting. You can read on for the full patch notes below.

Civilization 6 patch notes – August 29, 2023

Here are the Civ 6 patch notes for August 29, 2023:

Leader Abilities

Julius Caesar – Veni, vidi, vici

New: +300 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or when you earn Gold from a Barbarian Outpost. The Gold becomes 500 after researching Metal Casting and 700 after Steel (on Standard Speed). When targeting Barbarians, receive +5 Combat Strength and always earn normal XP.

+300 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or when you earn Gold from a Barbarian Outpost. The Gold becomes 500 after researching Metal Casting and 700 after Steel (on Standard Speed). When targeting Barbarians, receive +5 Combat Strength and always earn normal XP. Old: Receive 200 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or 100 Gold when you clear a Barbarian Outpost. These Gold amounts increase to 500 after you research Steel.

Wu Zetian – Manual of Entrapment

New: All Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 100% of the Culture, Science, and Faith that the targeted city made that turn. Receive a free spy at Defensive Tactics and +1 Spy Capacity. You can purchase Spies with Faith.

All Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 100% of the Culture, Science, and Faith that the targeted city made that turn. Receive a free spy at Defensive Tactics and +1 Spy Capacity. You can purchase Spies with Faith. Old: All offensive Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 50% of the Culture and Science that the targeted city earned that turn. Receive a free Spy (and extra Spy Capacity) after discovering Defensive Tactics.

Harald Hadrada (Varangian) – Varangian Guard

New: (Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church.

(Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church. Old: (Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance.

(Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. New: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) All units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. 75% Discount on levying units, and levied units receive Culture, Faith, and Science from kills equal to 50% of the opponent’s Combat Strength. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church.

(Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) All units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. 75% Discount on levying units, and levied units receive Culture, Faith, and Science from kills equal to 50% of the opponent’s Combat Strength. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church. Old: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) 75% Discount on levying units, and levied units receive Culture, Faith, and Science from kills equal to 50% of the opponent’s combat strength.

Abraham Lincoln – Emancipation Proclamation

New: Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities and +3 Loyalty per turn, but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty per turn. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities and +3 Loyalty per turn, but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty per turn. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength. Old: (Base game) Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

(Base game) Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength. Old: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) Industrial Zones give +3 Loyalty per turn but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

AI updates

Changed Kongolese leader Nzinga Mbande’s preferred settlement placement; she now dislikes foreign settlement a great deal more.

Fixed an issue that was preventing Barbarian attack forces from spawning properly on Immortal difficulty.

Achievements

Added Victory Achievements for Leaders introduced in Civilization VI: Leader Pass.

Abraham Lincoln can no longer complete the ‘A Man A Plan A Canal Panama’ Achievement that requires you to build the Panama Canal as Teddy Roosevelt.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a reported issue that was preventing pillaged Dams from being repaired.

Fixed a reported issue with Ottoman Empire leader Suleiman’s (Muhtesem) secondary agenda not working properly.

Civilization 6 is currently 90% off in a huge Steam strategy sale.

