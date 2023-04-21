Clicker Mining codes April 2023

Want all the new Clicker Mining codes? The digging simulator tasks you with mining your way through a quarry, discovering treasures, gathering gems, opening chests, and upgrading your equipment along the way. Each new section of the earth comes with its own mining challenges, tougher ground that requires better tools, and more power to break.

The Roblox game has a healthy following; players with staggering amounts of power behind each swing; players that have seen things you wouldn’t believe. A slow start in the free PC game quickly develops into a mining flurry, with each swing of your pickaxe improving your strength, enabling you to forge on, ever deeper. Below are the latest Clicker Mining Simulator codes to help you with your underground adventures.

New Clicker Mining codes

Try redeeming the Clicker Mining codes in the list below:

CMS – Release code (NEW)

– Release code (NEW) DUNGEON – Update 5 code (NEW)

– Update 5 code (NEW) INSANE100K – 100k likes code (NEW)

– 100k likes code (NEW) UPDATE13 – Diamond Craft Potion

– Diamond Craft Potion UPDATE14 – Diamond Craft Potion

– Diamond Craft Potion UPDATE15 – Emerald Craft Potion

– Emerald Craft Potion UPDATE16 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE17 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE18 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE19 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE20 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE21 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE22 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE23 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE24 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE25 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE26 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE27 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE28 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost UPDATE29 – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost 30MVISITS – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost SPYDER8 – Diamond Craft Potion

– Diamond Craft Potion SPYDER – Diamond Craft Potion

– Diamond Craft Potion SPYDER28 – Emerald Craft Potion

– Emerald Craft Potion 50MVISITS – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost CHRISTMAS – 10k Presents

– 10k Presents XMAS – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

– 30 minutes Super Luck Boost 60KLIKES – 30 minutes Super Luck Boost

How do I redeem Clicker Mining codes?

If you’re wondering how to redeem your Clicking Mining Simulator codes, there is a simple method that you can use inside the game:

Click the cog on the left of the screen to open the menu.

Enter the Clicker Mining Simulator code in the code box on the menu.

Click the arrow to submit the code.

What are Clicker Mining codes?

Clicker Mining Simulator codes are free gifts given out by the developer, Lightning Dragon Studio II, for certain milestones hit within the game. They are usually given when an update is released, or when the game hits a large number of players. The codes give you access to crafting materials, in-game items, and Super Luck Boosts.

How do I get more Clicker Mining codes?

The game’s Discord group and the Clicker Mining Simulator page are the two best places to find codes the second they’re released. Other than that, we update our list regularly, so keep checking in.

Now that you have all the Clicker Mining codes, it’s time to get out there and start swinging that pickaxe. If you’ve reached the lowest low, and fancy getting some free gifts for other Roblox games, we have Project Mugetsu codes, Midnight Sun codes, and Punch Wall codes here to give you an edge over the competition.