Midnight Sun codes April 2023

What are the new Midnight Sun codes? The anime-inspired Roblox game tasks you with either being a demon slayer or becoming a demon, and while you can earn everything you need for your journey through hard work and your precious time, it’s always good to know if there are any Demon Slayer Midnight Sun codes to help you along the way.

Born into a clan and sent off into the wild world of Demon Slayer, you must prove yourself against evil, or succumb to it and become the scourge that stalks the landscape. There is also a large PvP element to the Roblox game, and with such endeavours, it always helps to grab every advantage you can if you plan on dominating the opposition. With that, are there Demon Slayer Midnight Sun codes available to help you in the action-adventure game?

New Midnight Sun codes

Try using these Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun codes in the list below:



Currently, there are no active Midnight Suns codes, but we will update this list as soon as they become available.

How do I redeem Midnight Sun codes?

There are currently no active Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun codes, and therefore, no way to redeem them. We will update this guide as soon as Midnight Sun codes become available.

How do I get more Midnight Sun codes?

If there are to be any Midnight Sun codes in the future, the best place to look if you want them the second they drop is the game’s Discord server, where the developers post constant updates about the adventure game and any freebies they want to dole out.

Free Midnight Sun clan rerolls

When you begin your game in Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun, you’re placed into a clan and given an opportunity to change your birthright a single time. There are, however, five free clan rerolls hidden away in the menus if you change your mind later on.

To use the free clan rerolls:

Open the main menu.

Click on ‘Shop’.

Use the clan reroll option in the shop – there are five rerolls available for free.

Now that you know about Midnight Sun codes and the fact that there are currently none, it’s time to get out there and do it the hard way. If you’re looking for something else to play, we have the best Roblox games in 2023 here, or better yet, the best PC games ever. We also keep regularly updated lists of Shinobi Life 2 codes and Project Mugetsu codes if you’re looking for more anime-inspired fun. If you’re down for something a little sillier, we’d recommend our Punch Wall codes for you.