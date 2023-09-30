New game from Limbo and Inside dev gets rave reviews, already on sale

Cocoon is already available in a Steam sale and via PC Game Pass, as the debut puzzler from a studio founded by Limbo and Inside developers offers a short but provocative experience that critics and players are celebrating.

Cocoon is the first game from Geometric Interactive, a studio founded by former Limbo and Inside developers at Playdead, Jeppe Carlsen and Jakob Schmid, and it’s already getting rave reviews and player impressions. The puzzle game tasks you with unraveling a “cosmic mystery,” and I don’t want to say too much else about the narrative for fear of giving you spoilers.

You can probably beat Cocoon in one evening if you’ve got a few hours to spare, but as players of both Limbo and Inside will tell you, it’s the type of experience that sticks in your mind for a while afterward. If you’re unaware of Cocoon’s core puzzle conceit, it basically tasks you with jumping between worlds found within orbs, which you can carry on your back and use to solve each problem in truly unique ways.

There’s an eery yet contemplative atmosphere to Cocoon, with Schmid’s audio design reminiscent of Hyper Light Drifter. In fact, if you’re a fan of the atmosphere and world design of that game, you’re sure to find something you like in Cocoon as well.

Both Inside and Limbo are also on Game Pass, and while Schmid didn’t work on Limbo, you’ll absolutely also want to play these deceptively simple puzzle platformers, as they ask a lot more questions than they initially let on.

You’ll also be glad to know that Cocoon is both in a Steam sale and available via PC Game Pass right now too. You can purchase Cocoon for 20% until Friday, October 13 on Steam, which brings it down to $19.99 / £16.79, or install it right now via Game Pass at no additional cost to your subscription.

