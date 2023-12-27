RTS Command and Conquer Remastered is 75% off in Steam’s Winter Sale

Command and Conquer is the real-time strategy game that redefined the genre and, thanks to Steam’s Winter Sale, you can snag the remastered collection for 75% off. Even better, it’s bundled with the remastered release of sidequel Red Alert and all the expansion packs. How can you go wrong with a deal like this?

Admittedly, Command and Conquer: Remastered doesn’t have Tim Curry in it, and the sooner we get a remastered Red Alert 3 the better. But Command and Conquer is an astounding RTS game, brought bang up to date by the Command and Conquer Remastered Collection. And at 75% off, bringing it down to $4.99/ £4.49, it’s a must have for any strategy fan.

Developed by the sadly now-defunct Westwood Studios, Command and Conquer puts you in charge of one of two warring factions, the Global Defence Initiative (GDI) and the sinister Brotherhood of Nod. You’ll need to construct bases, churn out units and generally do your best to ensure your side is the only one left standing.

While each side does have some units in common, you’ll both need to mine Tiberium for example, they’re distinct enough that playing as each offers a different challenge. I always play as Nod first because when it comes to real time strategy games, evil always has the cooler stuff.

Command and Conquer Remastered doesn’t just give the original’s graphics an overhaul, the once blocky FMV sequences have been improved no end. The acting is a little hammy but that’s part of C&C’s charm. The magnificent soundtrack has also been remastered and if I close my eyes I can still hear the strains of Mechanical Man.

And when you’re done, you can dive into Command and Conquer: Red Alert, which transports you to an alternative 1946 where the Soviet Empire has conquered Eastern Europe, China and beyond. What’s the connection between the two? You’ll have to play to find out.

Both games are utterly engaging and when you’re done with the main story missions you can tackle the expansion packs or dive into multiplayer. C&C’s AI is guaranteed to give you a run for your money, but taking on a human player is a whole other ball game.

You’ve got just a few days to get the Command and Conquer Remastered Collection at the bargain, knock-down price of $4.99/ £4.49. So head over to Steam and do your duty for the Brotherhood of Nod.

