8 top games to grab during the Steam Winter Sale 2023

Navigating the Steam Winter Sale 2023 can be a bit of a daunting task, with so many big discounts on all manner of great PC games. With a plethora of amazing games launching in 2023, you likely haven’t had time to get to them all – I know my backlog still has games from several years in, and it’s only gotten bigger over the past twelve months. Fortunately, we’re here to help, with eight of our top picks from the current offering.

The best games in the 2023 Steam Winter Sale

Baldur’s Gate 3

First up is 2023’s crown jewel. Valve’s winter special sees the first-ever Baldur’s Gate 3 sale, making it a perfect opportunity to jump on the game that’s almost certainly won the most hearts over the past twelve months. Launching after a long early access period, the Dungeons and Dragons RPG is approachable enough for anyone to pick up and enjoy, but with sufficient depth and complexity to keep even the die-hards coming back.

Against the Storm

Elsewhere, roguelike strategy game Against the Storm is another masterclass in presenting deep, rich mechanics in an approachable fashion. Explore its dark fantasy world and build out thriving settlements as you venture out ever deeper into the unknown, making use of your workers’ unique specialities to create bustling hubs of activity.

Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker transposes the horror series into a World War I setting, and does so in a way that manages to capture the essence of past Amnesia games while simultaneously feeling fresh and new. The result is a tight experience that forces you out of your comfort zone and, despite its supernatural leanings, might be one of the most well-toned attempts to capture the poetic horrors of WWI.

Wildfrost

If you’ve plowed hundreds or thousands of hours into Slay the Spire, you probably don’t need me to tell you to play Wildfrost – but if you haven’t yet done so, then please allow me to. A fantastic spin on the deck building roguelike genre, it’s up to you to battle against an eternal winter by building your army of adorable companions, and that makes it a perfect game to cozy up by the fire with – especially if you’re looking for something to play on Steam Deck.

The Case of the Golden Idol

For those of you who love a bit of mystery during the festive season, The Case of the Golden Idol is exactly the ticket, especially if you enjoyed Return of the Obra Dinn. Explore a dozen 18th century deaths, examining the crime scenes, gathering clues, and putting the pieces together in puzzles that will keep you guessing until the final twist of the knife. With sequel The Rise of the Golden Idol recently announced, now’s the perfect time to try the original.

Blasphemous 2

Speaking of twisting the knife, Blasphemous 2 sees a return of the stunningly grim 2D soulslike Metroidvania game. Whether you dug into The Game Kitchen’s original punishing platformer or are coming to this one fresh, you’ll be treated to all manner of delightfully gruesome spectacles and challenging boss fights, along with a more engaging exploration system than its predecessor.

Tunic

If it’s the puzzle side of soulslikes that does it for you, Tunic is a must. While the combat in this top-down action-adventure game is certainly no slouch (it has, for my money, one of the most satisfying parries in any game), its real treat is the intricate web of exploration and discovery crafted by creator Andrew Shouldice. Carefully unpicking and unraveling each new piece of the puzzle never stops being a joy, and each new discovery you make will have you feeling like the cleverest person to ever exist.

The Mortuary Assistant

Right, I get it, you’ve had enough thinking; you want to be scared this holiday. Really, really scared. The Mortuary Assistant is probably one of the most terrifying horror games I’ve seen, and while it doesn’t shy away from traditional spooky tactics like jump scares and body horror, its real mastery is in the build and pacing. Its random paranormal events can catch you completely off-guard without necessarily throwing themselves in your face, and each run feels slightly different as a result.

And there we have it. Hopefully, that gives you plenty to think about during this year's winter sale.

