Here are next week’s free games from Epic

Another week, another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. We’re back in the regular rhythm where Epic reveals its freebies ahead of time, and next week’s selection includes some notable representatives from the worlds of survival games and indie games. You’ll be able to pick up Conan Exiles and Hue starting July 2.

Conan Exiles takes the mold of games like Ark: Survival Evolved and fills the concept with way more barbarians, bloodthirsty gods, and nudity. Yes, this is the game that was doing the penis slider before Cyberpunk 2077 decided it was cool – but there’s a whole lot of sandbox adventuring and opportunities to see your enemies driven before you, even if you’re not there just for the nudity.

Hue, meanwhile, is a puzzle-platformer where you manipulate the world by altering its colours. It’s got a gorgeous silhouetted look and a substantial story to help it stand out among the admittedly crowded field of indie platformers.

Both games go live on July 2 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST on the Epic promo page.

For now, you can grab AER Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game from the store. You can also check out some free Steam games and free GOG games, if you need to get your free stuff from alternative platforms.