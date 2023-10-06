This new Cooler Master mini LED monitor will make your games pop

While OLED reins supreme when it comes to high contrast gaming monitors, the next best tech is displays with multi-zone backlights. However, it’s a market that’s been a little quiet of late. That was until, the announcement that Cooler Master is planning on releasing the Tempest GP2711, a new 27-inch Mini LED gaming monitor.

The Tempest GP2711 gaming monitor, is the latest display by Cooler Master. When it comes to specs, the Tempest GP2711 has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, with a 165Hz refresh rate, and spans 27 inches in size. It holds a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which puts it well above most typical LCD monitors when it comes to peak brightness and contrast. Indeed, the peak brightness of this panel is 1500 nits, and its contrast ratio tops out at 3,000,000:1.

What makes the tempest GP2711 shine above all else, is its inclusion of a 576-zone Mini LED backlight. The mulit-zone backlight means the screen can show true black/darkness at the same time as dazzling 1000nits+ brightness, all within the same frame. In comparison, most LCD screens use a single fixed-brightness backlight that can’t reach the same peak brightness while also showing complete darkness – the light leaks through the LCD.

This display’s predecessor, the GP27Q was built using an IPS-type panel, but the Tempest GP2711 uses a VA technology panel. It’s an odd choice as the biggest benefit of VA panels is natively higher contrast than IPS, but the contrast of this screen is being boosted by the clever backlight so the native contrast doesn’t matter much. Considering VA is otherwise generally considered a slightly slower-responding, less capable panel type for fast-paced gaming, it would only seem to harm the overall gaming chops of this display – unless it’s as fast to respond as some of Samsung’s latest VA gaming panels, as they’re the exception to the VA rule.

When it comes to connectivity, the Tempest GP2711 doesn’t fall flat there either. It sports one 1.4 DisplayPort, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, and 2 USB 3.0 inputs. If you prefer to plug your headphones, or speakers, directly into your monitor, then you’re in luck as there’s an audio output available, along with two integrated speakers. While those features aren’t anything unique, the Tempest GP2711 also involves the use of a heatsink and thermal back cover, to avoid the need for fans – many multi-zone backlights have previously need a fan.

According to tftcentral, who were first to pick up on the gaming monitor’s release, the Tempest GP2711 will cost around $449/£429, which is great value for a multi-zone backlight display, and is expected to be available early next year.

Cooler Master is not shy when it comes to creating cool hardware, like with this Street Fighter 6 collab, or the sneaker-shaped Nvidia GeForce RTZ 4070 Ti PC.