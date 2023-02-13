Corsair HS65 Wireless review: no cords, same great gaming headset

Putting proverbial pen to paper for our Corsair HS65 Wireless review is like gaming headset déjà vu, as the new cans on the block feel like a familiar friend. The company’s headphone rendition effectively lobs the cable off of the HS65 Surround – a move that sets one of our favourite wired headsets free from tethers. While that ultimately makes for a fantastic cordless solution, it feels like my gripes with the original have been largely ignored.

At $119.99 USD, the Corsair HS65 Wireless isn’t exactly cheap, sitting firmly within the high-end ring alongside the best gaming headset 2023 contenders. That said, its price point isn’t egregious, and you won’t be disappointed by what the setup offers compared to more expensive alternatives. However, it’s worth considering whether you really need a cordless solution, as the wired HS65 Surround offers similar levels of quality for a chunk less.

Don’t get me wrong, Corsair’s new HS65 has a lot going for it, as it cuts the cord while dodging traditional wireless caveats. Again, my issues with this version also apply to the wired original, but I’d prefer to actually call them minor niggles rather than proper concerns. Both stand out among their competitors using style and substance, and the HS65 Wireless brings the headset to a new wave of players that need to ditch wires.

Specs

The Corsair HS65 Wireless packs 7.1 surround sound capabilities just like its predecessor, but swaps out the wires for low-latency 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also armed with the same 50mm Neodymium drivers that have already proven their worth on the gaming PC audio battlefield, accompanied by that omnidirectional flip-to-mute microphone we raved about (and dunked on for its design).

Corsair HS65 Wireless Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Frequency response 20Hz – 20 kHz 20Hz – 20kHz 12Hz – 28kHz Connectivity 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 2.4GHz 2.4GHz / 3.5mm wired Mic response 100Hz – 10kHz 100Hz – 10kHz 100Hz – 10kHz Weight 275g 278g 320g Price $119 / £119 $149.99 / £139.99 $179.99 / £179.99

In the box, you’ll get a 2.4GHz adapter and a USB-C cable, with the latter only serving as a means to charge. Perhaps that’s to be expected given the headset’s wireless title, but I feel like it’s one of the reasons why Corsair misses a trick in terms of versatility – one of those “minor niggles” that I’ll elaborate on in a little bit.

Design

Corsair clearly understands the assignment when it comes to headset aesthetics, as the HS65 Wireless embodies the same subtle approach to style as the Surround model. I’m a huge fan of the mesh grill design on the cups, and the white variant helps fight off my inner gaming PC goth dwelling within. The black model looks pretty swish too, but I personally think white and grey feels like a good fit.

Pivoting cups once again give the HS65 an on-the-go vibe, as I’m currently wearing the headphones as if they’re an accessory. Ditching wires means I’m able to actually walk away from my desk this time around, and a sturdy combo of aluminium and high-quality plastics provides reassurance that the headset will survive chaotic journeys both around my neck and in a backpack.

Sadly, I feel like that same praiseworthy on-the-go vibe is limited, as the headset’s flip mic still isn’t removable. Personally, I’m not really into the idea of walking around outside looking like I could join a Microsoft Teams call at any second when really I just want to use the cans to listen to Midwest emo playlists on the train. Being able to pop the mic arm off is a small thing that’d make a huge difference in terms of versatility, as it could entice both desk users and anyone looking for a stylish pair of headphones.

In spite of this, Corsair has implemented tiny changes to some parts of its headset, most notably with its left-hand volume wheel. The dial now features clicky steps, rather than the smooth feel adopted by the HS65 Surround. It’s a small tweak, but it helps add definition to the headset’s volume controls and facilitate a more premium vibe.

Now that the HS65 is unshackled by built-in cables, Bluetooth and power buttons join the aforementioned volume wheel, and they’re easy to access while wearing. In addition, there’s now a dedicated mute button over on the left-hand cup, which feels slightly redundant given the flip-to-mute nature of the mic arm. During use, I’d either remember the microphone’s neat flippy tricks or click a mute button on the screen, rather than using the additional push button.

While I don’t find myself using the mute button, I’m not actually a big fan of the flip mechanism either. In theory, it should feel slick, but just like with the wired version, it collides with my forehead when angled towards my mouth. As such, I normally just either keep the mic flipped down while at my desk, or take it off to pop it back into place. Admittedly, neurodivergent traits mean I’m a bit more sensitive to this kind of thing, and your own personal mileage may vary.

As you’d perhaps expect, giving the HS65 wireless innards changes its weight, but the wired version’s lightweight comfort levels are retained. You won’t be itching to take the headset off after a long gaming session, and it doesn’t pinch your head like some options out there. Although, my ears are pretty small, so some of you may find the narrow cups to be a bit of a tight fit.

The HS65 does commit a cardinal sin in terms of connectivity, as it forgoes wired functionality completely. The absence of a backup 3.5mm jack connection, or even USB audio playback, is an undeniable sore spot for me, as it means I’m at the mercy of a charged battery. I say charged, but I regularly forget to actually do that, and backup cords can’t save the day this time around.

Quality

The Corsair HS65 Wireless shines in the gaming headset quality department, as it offers balanced audio across the board. Windows spatial audio superpowers provide pinpoint accuracy in FPS games like Overwatch 2, something that enabled me to get the jump on sneaky players by listening out for footsteps.

It also provided an extra sinister layer of immersion during my recent Dead Space Remake review, with 7.1 surround sound serving up an extra plate of dread while exploring the USG Ishimura. I’d foolishly started playing the game using a Razer V3 Hypersense, but Corsair’s cans helped provide a wireless break from the wonderful horrors of haptic feedback.

Naturally, the HS65 caters to gaming wants and needs, but it really holds up as a Spotify daily driver. As I’ve said in numerous other headset reviews, while you should never expect audiophile levels of fidelity, blasting the new Fall Out Boy singles using Corsair’s cans is a pure joy thanks to well-balanced bass, mids, and treble.

Using the headset’s 2.4GHz with a Windows PC means you’ll be able to use Corsair’s iCue software, which boasts equaliser settings and ‘SoundID personalisation’. That latter feature aims to create a fine-tuned profile using feedback, but just like with the HS65 Surround, I can’t seem to get it to please my ears. I tend to just stick with ordinary EQ presets, but that’s not to say the tool won’t be to your tastes.

Of course, mic quality is equally important, even if a headset will never compete with the best gaming microphone. I’m willing to eat my words with the last statement, but the HS65 Wireless certainly isn’t going to put your fancy streaming setup to shame. I’m not disappointed with Corsair’s mic this time around, and it provides perfectly serviceable capture quality for team chat and calls. However, it does fall slightly short compared to the HS65 Surround, as it’s every so slightly tinny compared to its corded counterpart.

I tend to use the original HS65 while playing Steam Deck, so I swapped it out for a week to check out the wireless version’s Bluetooth capabilities. Thankfully, it provided a similar experience, so I didn’t have to trade away quality while exploring my Steam library on the go. You’ll miss out on the low latency provided by 2.4GHz, but I’d argue that’s not entirely necessary when playing on a portable PC or other devices like your phone.

Battery life

Using the HS65 Wireless headset on Steam Deck provided me with an opportunity to put Corsair’s battery life claims to the test, as the peripheral maker says it’ll endure a full 24 hours of gameplay. I managed to dip in and out of Dead Space 2 on Steam Deck in multiple spurts over the course of a weekend and still have the juice to spare, so the company’s facts seem to line up.

Battery life while using the 2.4GHz wireless dongle also holds up, and I’ve yet to feel cheated by the headset’s daily longevity. As someone who regularly forgets to plug in devices, I’m also pleased with how much juice the headset gets from a 15-minute charge time, as it gives me a chance to repent for my forgetfulness.

I can say in good faith that while the Corsair HS65 Wireless isn’t perfect, it deserves a place at the best wireless gaming headset table. Not only does it embrace everything that was great about its stylish wired sibling, but it offers excellent gaming audio quality and respectable battery life to boot.

I do feel like Corsair could reach new headset heights by implementing small changes like a removable mic, as the HS65 Wireless almost has what it takes to challenge fashionable alternatives. Nevertheless, the new version still absolutely slaps, and it’s a winner for anyone who can’t abide wires.