Corsair’s new mini gaming PC has a wood front and an amazing spec

US retailer Newegg has inadvertently leaked details of the new Corsair One i500 mini gaming PC, and it looks like a stunning piece of design. Like its predecessors, the new Corsair One not only liquid-cools the CPU, but also the GPU, and there are some really attractive panel options as well, including dark and light wood.

We got our first glimpse of the Corsair One i500 via a social media teaser in April, but there were few details, other than the name of the PC, a promise of “next-gen components,” and a darkened photo that only showed the front. Now we’ve seen the front in its full glory, though, and this Corsair machine looks like it could easily end up being one of the best mini gaming PC designs we’ve seen.

The listing shows a very smart-looking machine with a dark wood front panel, and some serious ventilation on the side panel. That’s needed to exhaust all the hot air expelled by the high-end components, as the Corsair One i500 specs list is seriously powerful. There’s an Intel Core i9 14900K under liquid cooling inside the chassis, and that’s a feat in itself, as this CPU is notoriously hot and power-hungry.

There’s also a monstrous amount of GPU power on offer, thanks to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, which Corsair has also managed to cool with liquid, despite the tight confines of the chassis. The rest of the specs are suitably big, and include a 2TB NVMe SSD, as well as 32GB of 6,000MHz DDR5 memory. There’s also a mighty 1,000W power supply that meets the 80 Plus Gold spec, and which Corsair has managed to squeeze into a mini SFX-L unit.

Meanwhile, the motherboard is only based on the B760 chipset, rather than the high-end Z790 chipset, but this is completely understandable. We’ve found that the Core i9 14900K barely has any overclocking headroom anyway, and you’re much better off just running it at stock speed. Let’s also hope that Corsair is going to set up this motherboard with the Intel baseline power spec too, so it doesn’t become unstable.

There are a couple of eyebrow-raisers, though. One is the size and weight of this machine. Measuring 15.3 inches (38.9cm) tall, it’s not far off the height of your average ATX tower case, although its 11.8-inch (30cm) depth gives it a comparatively small footprint, along with its 7.6-inch (19.3cm) width.

All that liquid cooling gear weighs it down as well, with the listing stating that the Corsair One i500 weight is 15.83lb (7kg). It’s not cheap either, with the Newegg listing showing a price of $3,599.99 for the system, although this does have an admittedly high-spec list of components.

The Newegg listing has since been removed but was spotted in time by Notebook Check, and you can also still find it on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Meanwhile, Videocardz has also managed to grab some images of the light wood version from another (now removed) Newegg listing, which has lighter-colored gray panels, as well as a classy-looking light wood front.

The Corsair One i500 release date is Monday, 6 May, 2024, so we won’t have long to wait to see all the rest of the details, and we’re hoping to get one in for review soon as well. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best gaming PC if you’re looking to buy a new system.