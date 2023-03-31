Ready up for The Last of Us PC with this Corsair RAM deal

The Last of Us system requirements are anything but lightweight, but you can currently revamp your rig for less with this Corsair RAM deal. While games typically only require 8GB memory to meet minimum PC specs, Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic adventure needs 16GB to run smoothly across the board.

Over on Amazon US, you can now grab a Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB RAM kit for $39.98, thanks to a nifty 37% discount. If you’re rocking an older rig, there’s a good chance you’ve not updated your specs in a while, and this deal could help you embrace the best Last of Us settings.

Sure, extra memory won’t help save you from waiting on The Last of Us building shaders, but adding 16GB of the best gaming RAM will futureproof your machine. Most new PC games munch more memory than ever, so it’s worth considering even if you’ve already got one of the best gaming PC builds from yesteryear.

Corsair’s Vengeance LPX kit is built with subtly in mind, so you won’t need to worry about DIMM sticks looking out of place within your PC. Each 8GB stick’s low profile design means it should fit within even the smallest of cases, something that makes upgrading all the easier.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can snag next-day delivery, and new subscribers can even bag a 30-day free trial. That could help you upgrade your rig so that you can enjoy The Last of Us on PC over the weekend, and Naughty Dog’s latest hotfix should alleviate some of its launch day performance woes.