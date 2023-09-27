What are the CS2 console commands and cheats? Keeping in line with past entries in the decades-old series of tactical shooters, messing around with the CS2 command line interface can yield some interesting results. From test beds to useful analytical data dumps, knowing how to use this advanced aspect of the game can help you understand its inner workings to a greater degree.

How you use CS2 console commands and cheats hasn’t changed massively from CSGO. Rather than switching to a completely different engine, it’s merely using a modern update to Valve’s in-house development platform. Just because there are some similarities, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few differences. For more CS2 guides before things get complicated, boost your performance in your next match with the best CS2 crosshair codes. Learning all about every map in Counter-Strike 2 will help you rank well in the CS2 Premier Mode format. And check out how to cook chickens in CS2? Note how we didn’t say pineapples? We’re not talking grenades here.

CS2 console commands and cheats

The following CS2 console commands worked in CSGO but haven’t all necessarily been tested with CS2 at the time of writing. Access can be hard to come by.

We’ll update this list to remove any that don’t work in CS2 as we test them. In the case of any that end in “1” or “0”, remember that 0 means false and 1 means true.

CS2 console command Effect sv_cheats 1 / 0 Allows or disallows CS2 cheat commands to work. Net_graph 1 / 0 Shows or hides network statistics. cl_disable_ragdolls 1 / 0 Enables or disables ragdoll physics on player death. cl_showfps 1 / 0 Enables or disables the FPS counter. mp_roundtime / mp_roundtime_defuse / mp_roundtime_hostage Lets you adjust the time for regular, defuse, and hostage matches. god Grants infinite health. noclip Allows you to fly around the map for training or video framing purposes. give_weapon_(weapon name) Gives you the defined weapon. r_drawOther-Models 1 / 0 Lets you see other players through walls. sv_gravity Lets you change toggle low-gravity. sv_lan 1 Sets up a local private server. ent_bbox Shows a rogue idea of an object’s collision box (can help illustrate potential hiding spots)

How to open the CS2 console command box

To open the CS2 console command box, you need to dive into the Game Settings tab on the general settings screen. Look for, and tick, the “Enable Developer Console” setting first, then use the “~” key on your keyboard at any time to call it up.

You can even enter a command via Steam to cause the CS2 console command box to launch with the game. Check the dedicated section for that below.

CS2 console command launch options

You can use these CS2 console commands through the game’s preferences page on Steam to activate as the game launches:

CS2 console command Effect -novid Skips the launch video. -fullscreen Boots the game in fullscreen mode. -console Automatically opens the CS2 console command line box when the game boots. +fps_max 0 Unlocks the CS2 frame rate even in menus. +cl_force­preload 1 Preloads essential game assets ahead of a match for smoother initial operation with a longer load time.

How to use multiple CS2 launch commands at once

To use more than one CS2 launch command through Steam at a time, just enter each command followed by a space. Once you press play to launch the game, it will execute each entered command in unison.

How to get more CS2 console commands

We’ve only listed a choice few of the best CS2 console commands up aboev: the ones you’re most likely to find useful.

If you want more, you only need to turn to the CS2 console itself. It uses an auto-complete feature. That means it’ll suggest CS2 console commands as you type others. By using the arrow keys and tab, you’ll be able to quickly complete longer commands you’re typing out, or execute entirely new ones based on the recommendations.

Not had your CS2 fill just yet? Get a slight edge by using the best CS2 binds to perform multiple actions at once. The best CS2 settings for max FPS will help smooth out any stutters and make the most of your high refresh rate monitor for silky-smooth corner peeking. Lastly, learn how the CS2 ranks and rating system works before you mess up your standing.