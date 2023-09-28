Is CS2 down? Counter-Strike 2 server status

Is CS2 down now? Whilst Valve’s shooter sequel went live recently, it’s been hotly anticipated for quite some time. With such apprehension comes great demand, and you might find yourself facing server instability or connectivity issues.

Luckily, we've been keeping up to date with the current server status of Counter-Strike 2, and have all you need to know about any known issues or outages.

Is CS2 down?

Currently, CS2 is not down, but due to high demand you may be facing issues with finding a server as they’ve reached capacity in certain regions. Valve has said it is working hard to add more server capacity, so patience is the answer here.

Posted to the CS2 Twitter account, Valve said, “Turns out a lot of you want to play Counter-Strike 2! If you’re having trouble finding a match it’s because we’ve hit server capacity in different regions. We’re adding more server capacity as fast as possible. Thanks for your patience while this is being addressed.”

