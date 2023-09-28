Is CS2 down? Counter-Strike 2 server status

If you're plagued with connection issues and server instability, there might be an outage in CS2 now - check here for the server status now

Is CS2 down: Two characters aim weapons in a blue environment

Published:

Counter-Strike 2

Is CS2 down now? Whilst Valve’s shooter sequel went live recently, it’s been hotly anticipated for quite some time. With such apprehension comes great demand, and you might find yourself facing server instability or connectivity issues.

Luckily, we’ve been keeping up to date with the current server status of Counter-Strike 2, and have all you need to know about any known issues or outages. While you’re waiting to get back into the game, we’ve also got the best CS2 settings for max FPS, and the best CS2 crosshair codes, so you can get back to seamless gameplay as soon as the servers allow.

Is CS2 down?

Currently, CS2 is not down, but due to high demand you may be facing issues with finding a server as they’ve reached capacity in certain regions. Valve has said it is working hard to add more server capacity, so patience is the answer here.

Posted to the CS2 Twitter account, Valve said, “Turns out a lot of you want to play Counter-Strike 2! If you’re having trouble finding a match it’s because we’ve hit server capacity in different regions. We’re adding more server capacity as fast as possible. Thanks for your patience while this is being addressed.”

While you’re waiting, you might want to check out our extensive list of CS2 console commands, or if you’d rather not cheat your way to victory, you can also up your game with our CS2 sensitivity guide which gives settings for both CS2 veterans and those brand-new to the game.

