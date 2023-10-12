Counter-Strike 2 built up an unbelievable amount of excitement for itself prior to its recent launch. Fans have waited years for Valve’s new shooter after exhausting hundreds and thousands (maybe even hundreds OF thousands) of hours in CSGO. Now that CS2 is finally here and open to all players, the developer has been releasing steady updates to address bugs, tackle other issues, and implement features. The most recent update fixes what could be one of the funniest bugs ever, much to our dismay.

You may be aware of the silly Counter-Strike 2 bug in which players’ feet would be pinned to the ground while the rest of their body was not. If you never got to witness it yourself, imagine Michael Jackson dancing in the Smooth Criminal music video. The FPS game‘s bug would allow you to lean forward in a gravity-defying way just like Jackson was able to in real life.

Sadly, the dev has left all of us young girls with broken hearts now that the patch has rid the game of its hilarious bug. Valve has also addressed multiple other issues, including those found within the Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo maps. The update fixes more miscellaneous bugs, too, like one that allowed players to clip through the ceiling.

If you’re a fan of the Steam Workshop, then you’ll be delighted to learn that the CS2 update addresses its tools. From the addition of a new screenshot button to an item editor, you may find yourself getting as creative in the Counter-Strike sequel as you did in Garry’s Mod.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Thursday, October 12, 2023

If you want to check out Valve’s line-up of patch notes directly from the source, you can head over to the team’s official post on Steam for a closer look at all of the Counter-Strike 2 changes coming with the new update.

Animation

Fixed the “Smooth Criminal” foot-pinning bug

Adjusted team select and team intro knife animations to work with Shadow Daggers

Gameplay

When a server disagrees about a player’s loadout, such as when a match starts during a patch, the buy menu will now reflect the server-authoritative loadout

Fixed a case where players could clip through ceilings

Made adjustments to character shaders to improve player visibility

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo

Miscellaneous

Added “Player Color” option to the “HUD Color” setting that will make the HUD match your or your spectator target’s player color in competitive modes

Changed “Use Player Colors on Team ID” default to “Yes”

Added “Large Player Count” setting to replace player avatars with team player count in the mini-scoreboard during the active portion of rounds

Fixed a bug where graffiti changes mid-match were delayed

Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers

Workshop tools

New Screenshot button – captures a screenshot of the game window and saves a .png file to disk. Using “Inspect” with the gray or green backgrounds saves the .png with the UI elements hidden and a transparent background

Added Inferno and Ancient preview maps (workshop_preview_inferno and workshop_preview_ancient)

Workshop Item Editor – The integrated help system contains detailed guides when you see (More Help: Shift+F1) in the tooltip. These detailed guides contain important information about PBR color ranges, wear/durability masking alpha values, and much more

If you’re bunny-hopping through Valve’s new shooter right now and need some help playing like the professionals do, be sure to check out some of the best CS2 crosshair codes. Alternatively, you can browse through our roundup of the best CS2 knives. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as opening up a shiny, stylish rainbow knife.