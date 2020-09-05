Esports Integrity Commission launches investigation into CS:GO spectator bug

A formal investigation has been launched into the use of a coach spectating bug in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Esports Integrity Commission will be spending the bones of the next year looking into professional cheating in the FPS game.

In a post on the official site, the ESIC outlines the reasoning behind, and broad methodology, of the inquiry. At the start of September, coaches from Hard Legion, Heroic, and MIRB received suspensions from ESL for exploiting a glitch that allowed them to see the whole map and essentially spy on the opposing team. The ESIC has saw it fit to perform a wider look into other instances of the glitch being used to gain an upper hand. “We have reason to believe that exploitation of the spectator bug by other parties than those already sanctioned, may have existed historically,” the post reads. “Accordingly, ESIC has decided to establish an inquiry into the exploitation of the spectator bug dating back to 2016.”

Over the next eight months, some 25,000 demos from 2016 through to now will be reviewed by the ESIC, using AI and human eyes, in collaboration with esports referee Michal Slowinski and IT specialiat Steve Dudenhoeffer, who discovered the exploit. The ESIC itself was founded in 2016, hence the specific remit. Standardised sanctions will be doled out on a case-by-case basis.

Punishments will be relevant to all the ESIC’s official partners, including major tournaments like ESL, DreamHack, BLAST. Monthly and quarterly reports will be posted on findings, and an appeals process will be available if anyone feels themselves wrongly accused.

A concession period is currently underway, lasting until September 13, during which anyone feeling guilty can confess, and potentially have their sanction reduced or waived. One pro, ex-Ninjas In Pyjamas head coach Faruk Pita, has already taken advantage of this, admitting he used the spectator bug during an ESL Pro League match in November 2018.

In other CS:GO news, the multiplayer game has a new advanced training program, so you can develop your skills the old-fashioned way.