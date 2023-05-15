CSGO has been put in the Louvre

CSGO is art now. With the Valve FPS game soon to be supplanted by the upcoming Counter-Strike 2, it perhaps feels right that it becomes ensconced in history alongside the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo, and Johannes Vermeer’s The Astronomer. And that’s exactly what’s happened, as one group of committed CSGO players temporarily ‘instals’ an extremely clutch clip from the Paris Major in the world’s most famous art gallery.

Some context: During a recent match between G2 and Vitality at the CSGO Paris Major tournament, Vitality player Mathieu ‘Zywoo’ Herbaut scored an incredible, round-winning triple kill with the AWP. Fighting in close quarters and dodging Molotov cocktails Zywoo manages to dispatch the final three G2 players all by themselves.

The clip was shared on Twitter, and retweeted on the official Counter-Strike account. “Put this play in the Louvre,” Valve wrote, in dedication to the artfulness of Zywoo’s movement and AWP shots. Well, when it comes to CSGO, what Valve says, goes. It didn’t take long for Counter-Strike Global Offensive – and Zywoo’s slick play – to wind up alongside the works of Da Vinci and Michaelangelo.

Dust 2, a dedicated CSGO site, split off from the Paris Major and headed to the Louvre. Armed with a laptop, they set up opposite the art world’s most famous face – the Mona Lisa – and played the Zywoo clip in her mighty, enigmatic presence. “We put it in the Louvre,” Dust 2 explains simply. So there you have it. Next time you feel a little guilty about grinding for hours on end for cases, remember, CSGO is high art, and you are a connoisseur.

