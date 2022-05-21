Total War dev making a “major new franchise” with Unreal 5

A Creative Assembly Unreal Engine 5 game is in the works, according to a job listing, and it’s in “a new franchise”. This could be related to the space game the Total War studio has had in production for a while now, the developer’s first FPS game since Alien Isolation.

Creative Assembly and SEGA have posted several job listings (thanks, SegmentNext) that confirm the developer is hiring for “a new project, as part of a new franchise”. According to the description for a senior gameplay programmer position, the team will be making the new game “on top of Unreal Engine 5”. This will be the first Creative Assembly game to use Epic’s Unreal engine, in fact.

While this “new franchise” could be the new sci-fi FPS from the Alien Isolation team at Creative Assembly announced in 2018, previous job listings for the game clearly stated that the positions were to work on that title. Unless Creative Assembly is suddenly getting shy, this planned “first title in a major new franchise for the studio” could be something entirely different.

We’ve reached out to SEGA and Creative Assembly for comment and will update this article with any response.

As for Creative Assembly’s popular strategy game series, the latest Total War: Warhammer III patch adds some free DLC and some welcome quality-of-life improvements.

