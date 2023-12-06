Forget GTA 6 as 2023’s most ludicrous crime game gets holiday update

With GTA 6 now out in full view, you might be in the mood for a little heisting. While there’s plenty of crime games out there, perhaps you’ve already had your fill of the decade-old GTA Online, want something more modern than Red Dead Online, and aren’t really sold on the launch offering from Payday 3. If so, there is another co-op shooter from 2023 out there, absolutely packed with notable action movie stars, that’s just been given a holiday overhaul. That’s right, it’s time to get festive in Crime Boss: Rockay City update 6.

Now, I’m not going to tell you that you should play Crime Boss: Rockay City over the holiday season. But you certainly could, and the co-op FPS crime game has a charm, boasting names including Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Chuck Norris, Kim Basinger, Danny Trejo, and even everyone’s favorite gangster icon, erm, Vanilla Ice. Now, with its latest update, the star-studded shooter gets into the seasonal spirit.

Winter has fallen on Rockay City, and the local gangs have decided that they won’t let a little thing like visibility prevent them from wearing large snowman heads into battle. Along with the curiously dressed opponents, you’ll also be able to take on a new mission sending you into the heart of a Rockay City Police Station itself.

There’s more to this update than just seasonal delights however; a selection of new female heister models to choose from, and an update to the game’s tutorial to help you get to grips with the basics if you’re just getting started. In a more gameplay-focused tweak, cars and other vehicles can now explode when shot, making them much less reliable as cover than before.

If I’m brutally honest, I don’t think Crime Boss: Rockay City is a game that’s going to make my Game of the Year cut for 2023, but I can’t deny that its existence has brought me joy on multiple occasions throughout the year. And, really, what’s more fitting for the holiday season than delivering happiness to those around us?

Crime Boss: Rockay City update 6.0 is out now. You can buy it via the Epic Games Store, if you’re so inclined – expect to pay $39.99 / £34.99 to get in on the action.

