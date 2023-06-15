Crusader Kings 3 DLC turns your heirs from rebels into rulers

New Crusader Kings 3 DLC Wards and Wardens wants to help you mold and shape your heir into the perfect Crusader Kings 3 ruler – it takes a lot to lead an empire, after all. The medieval adventure is already one of the best grand strategy games, and creating the ideal family tree to ensure your bloodline lasts through the generations is key to success. This latest Crusader Kings 3 DLC pack is a very welcome and flavorful addition, then.

Crusader Kings 3 Wards and Wardens is the latest ‘event pack’ from developer Paradox Interactive, and as the name suggests it’s all about the youngsters and those who take care of them. This ranges from everything such as their initial years and education, the various staff you’ll employ to help raise them, and even special conditions for children that find themselves in the unenviable spot of taking the throne before their time.

During their childhood, your young rulers-to-be will find themselves encountering education and personality events that will help shape who they are. These may be influenced by their various courtiers, which includes a new ‘wet nurse’ court position for those who need someone to take close care of their newborns. If you happen to end up taking in foreign children to your court, there are unique events for them as well.

As they grow up, adults will be able to attend universities for additional education to help improve their learning and skills. This should give you plenty of opportunities to mold even the most ill-suited, temperamental brats into the ultimate leader.

Should tragic circumstances dictate that they find themselves raised to such a position early, there are even special ‘child regency’ events to allow you to either train them further or, if you prefer, have them usurped by someone more fitting. Regency is a cutthroat business, after all.

Crusader Kings 3 Wards and Wardens release date

Crusader Kings 3 Wards and Wardens releases on Tuesday August 22, 2023. It will be available for $4.99 / £4.29 via Steam or the Microsoft store. It’s also included as part of the Crusader Kings 3 Chapter 2 content pass, if you own that.

The base game will also see a free update arrive alongside the release of Wards and Wardens, which includes a new hostage system, an ‘eccentric’ character trait, and new art and animations. With Crusader Kings 3 free to play for subscribers to PC Game Pass, you might want to check in when the update lands, even if you aren’t upgrading.

