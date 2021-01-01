Next week’s Epic Store free game is for Dune fans

After giving away 15 free games during the holiday season, one a day, the Epic Games Store has resumed the regular weekly freebies instead. Currently it’s Jurassic World Extinction, and next week’s is a hybrid of a roguelike game and a strategy game.

Crying Suns, from developer All Shift, will be available for the low cost of nothing, come Thursday, January 7. The switch will occur 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, so make sure to get in before then if you prefer dinosaurs to exploring the outer reaches of space.

Inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, a pair of long, winding, lore-heavy sci-fi series, Crying Suns involves you playing the clone of a human weapon, bred for war, and humanity’s greatest military expert. You command a battleship in the hopes of reaching a base on a far off planet that will save mankind from being destroy amid intergalactic strife. It’s very FTL-inspired. It launched in 2019 to strong reviews, and you can find a free demo on Steam if you want to make sure it covers your interests.

Here’s a trailer:

Anthony McGlynn

Published:

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

