Next week’s Epic Store free game is for Dune fans

After giving away 15 free games during the holiday season, one a day, the Epic Games Store has resumed the regular weekly freebies instead. Currently it’s Jurassic World Extinction, and next week’s is a hybrid of a roguelike game and a strategy game.

Crying Suns, from developer All Shift, will be available for the low cost of nothing, come Thursday, January 7. The switch will occur 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, so make sure to get in before then if you prefer dinosaurs to exploring the outer reaches of space.

Inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, a pair of long, winding, lore-heavy sci-fi series, Crying Suns involves you playing the clone of a human weapon, bred for war, and humanity’s greatest military expert. You command a battleship in the hopes of reaching a base on a far off planet that will save mankind from being destroy amid intergalactic strife. It’s very FTL-inspired. It launched in 2019 to strong reviews, and you can find a free demo on Steam if you want to make sure it covers your interests.

Here’s a trailer:

