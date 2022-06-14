This custom Lego gaming PC almost looks official

The idea of a Lego rig isn’t new, but a modder has gone the extra mile and created an ultra-compact gaming PC using the Swedish blocks. Dubbed ‘The Cube’, the creative build adds an array of colourful bricks to a Thermaltake Core V1 case, armed with one of AMD’s best graphics cards and an AIO cooler.

Assembled by TheatreBoz, the custom Lego gaming PC doubles as a diorama, complete with a multicoloured aesthetic that almost looks like Minecraft biomes. Various Minifigures can also be spotted across the system’s exterior, making the project feel almost like an official product. The blocky build even includes a Lego-themed external case screen, something that injects a bit of fun into monitoring the system’s vitals.

As for the Lego gaming PC’s specs, it’s packing an AMD RX 6700 XT GPU, a Ryzen 5700X CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Asus ROG Strix motherboard. There’s also an Arctic Liquid Freezer II 120 AIO cooler keeping things chilly, which should help boost fps while combatting any overheating issues.

The Cube is exactly what we’d want to see if Lego ever made an official gaming PC, as it’s complete creative eye candy. However, bricks aren’t the only thing adding detail to this intricate build, as TheatreBoz whipped up little badges that resemble the toy’s logo and packaging details.

Again, this isn’t the first time someone’s conjured up a custom Lego system, but The Cube is certainly one of the best out there. If you’re not particularly into playing with blocks, you might want to check out some of our other favourite mods, like this Iron Man gaming PC that features 3D printed parts and an illuminated fusion reactor.