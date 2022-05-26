This Iron Man gaming PC mod is a marvel

A talented computer modder has created an Iron Man gaming PC, and it looks like it comes straight from Stark Industries. Inspired by the Marvel Superhero’s iconic red and gold suit, the custom NOUA Fobia F4 PC case even has a glowing arc reactor, something that will let you pretend it’s not powered by a regular power supply.

Assembled by Specialist_Yak on Reddit (Dante’s Hardware on YouTube), the Iron Man gaming PC design features 3D printed case diorama, which makes it look like the hero is ripping his way out the front of the rig. The computer chassis is finished with a lick of crimson paint, and its tempered glass side panel bears a bold Stark Industries logo.

The inside of Specialist_Yak’s Iron Man gaming PC is just as impressive, with a futuristic lighting flare that evokes arc reactor vibes. In terms of GPU, the build wields a Radeon RX 6800, a choice that continues the rig’s red theme in a more subtle, nerdy way. Powering one of AMD’s best graphics card is a 750W PSU, but we’re going to continue to pretend it uses fusion to boost fps.

Custom gaming PC builds don’t need to be fancy to impress, with projects like this Corsair case mod proving the worth of subtly. Yet, transforming a regular old tower into a marvellous Iron Man-themed diorama exemplifies the talents of the modding community, and it hammers home the fact that PCs can double up as gaming desk art. Plus, it’s not like Iron Man will return to the MCU any time soon, so we need to get our fill where we can.

For a closer look at this marvellous machine, check out Specialist_Yak’s making of video over on the modder’s YouTube channel.