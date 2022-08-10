Someone finally built our dream Nintendo Wii gaming PC

A proper Nintendo Wii gaming PC now exists, and the compact stealth rig can run Minecraft at 4K. The custom build can even handle competitive favourites like Fortnite and Rocket League, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 APU and a few clever console shell modifications.

Created by AlexTriesTech, the Nintendo Wii gaming PC, or ‘WiiC’, is a rig disguised as a low-spec family console from 2006. While the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U powered machine can actually play Wii games using Dolphin, it’s also a fully-fledged Windows 11 system that’ll run a chunk of your Steam library.

The innards of the WiiC originally belonged to a mini Ryzen APU PC, but AlexTriesTech has trimmed the system’s motherboard to help it fit within the Nintendo Wii’s cramped chassis. Naturally, the build ditches extras like Gamecube controller ports and its original disc drive to make everything fit, and the sell features modifications that enhance airflow, prevent CPU throttling, and ultimately boost fps.

The project is the result of months worth of tinkering, but the finished product looks like a fully functional Nintendo Wii. It’s even clad with RGB lighting, something that helps replicate the blue glow of the original console’s disc slot.

Sure, the idea of a Wii stealth rig sounds like a novelty, but benchmarks prove it’s more than just a gag build. The micro machine is able to crank out over 100fps in Fornite, can run Rainbow Six: Siege at 1080p 60fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider is just about playable on the compact PC. As mentioned above, it can manage Minecraft at 4K, so you could pair it with the best gaming monitor and enjoy the iconic block game at a higher resolution.

Previously, we decided the Queen’s Golden Wii should be turned into the best gaming PC, but we’re willing to settle for AlexTriesTech’s creation. At a glance, you probably think it’s that old thing you used to play bowling and Tennis on with your Nan, and that’s precisely what makes it so special.