All Cyberpunk 2077 districts in Night City

What are the Night City districts in Cyberpunk 2077? The futuristic dystopia, Night City, is home to over five million people and is located in the free state of Northern California on the west coast of the US.

The Cyberpunk board game divides the city up into ten large ‘zones’, most of which are subdivided into smaller zones. Six of those appear to feature in the new game, re-imagined as districts. Within Night City are six districts, all with their own unique problems – this is of course voted the worst place to live in America in the year 2077. The city districts vary from crime-ridden and gang-driven poorer areas, to plush and wealthy districts dominated by large corporations. Thanks to a hands-on preview of Cyberpunk 2077, which confirms all the six districts you’ll be able to explore in the game, Cyberpunk 2077 could very easily claim a place on our list of the best RPGs.

If you’re keen to find out more about the districts before the Cyberpunk release date later this year, here’s where you could be exploring.

Cyberpunk 2077 districts

The six Cyberpunk 2077 districts are:

City Centre – The biggest district, run by corporations and “the quintessence of luxury.” Home to high skyscrapers and government officials.

Watson – Dominated by Asian cultures and was once a fellow corporate giant but is “now populated by immigrants”, hiding various bazaars and markets in a tangle of narrow alleyways.

Westbrook – A playground for Cyberpunk’s wealthy elites, Westbrook is where you’ll find Japantown, a cultural center for the Japanese community and a place where celebrities and corporates spend time.

Heywood – A plush community and suburban district, with a hidden gang problem.

Santo Domingo – The city’s industrial powerhouse, filled with power plants and factories.

Pacifica – Pacifica is a wildly dangerous, largely abandoned district overrun by gang activity.

From a recent deep dive video, we were able to see Pacifica in a lot more detail to reiterate just how dangerous this district is. Cut off from most of Night City, the gang violence is most prevalent in this area, mainly fueled by rival gangs the Animals and the Voodoo Boys.

The Cyberpunk 2077 districts where you start your journey in Night City will be dictated by your chosen Cyberpunk 2077 life path. You’ll also find different Cyberpunk 2077 gangs in these locations, and it’s worth checking out each gangs’ core values and territory.