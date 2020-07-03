Cyberpunk 2077 gangs: what factions are there in Night City?

What Cyberpunk 2077 gangs will you find around Night City? You’ll discover a lot of violence in Night City’s streets, with the tense gang rivalries bubbling away in every nook and cranny of the urban sprawl. Most gangs stick to their own turf, whether that’s a Cyberpunk 2077 district, or specific clubs and bars.

All of the Cyberpunk 2077 gangs have their own beliefs, unique style, and operational specialities. It’s a good idea to read up on all the gangs in Cyberpunk 2077 before the Cyberpunk 2077 release date rolls around, so you’re prepared when it comes to each gang’s values and whose territory you’re roaming into.

As well as gangs, you’ll also run into power-hungry megacorporations – often referred to as corpos – each warring for control of the city and with the influence to overstep traditional law and order, these corporations can be tough to deal with. They are the main enemy in Cyberpunk 2077, so expect a lot of double-crossing from the three corporations: Arasaka, Militech, and Kang-Tao.

The Cyberpunk 2077 gangs are:

TYGER CLAWS

Found in Japantown, Tyger Claws are masters at disguising their underground illegal entertainment with overground businesses. They take advantage of pleasure-seeking tourists, operating these lucrative businesses and prying on the morally corrupt.

THE MOX

Found roaming Lizzie’s bar, this small group of anarchists are loyal and defensive of their own. Comprising of sex workers and punks, Moxes aren’t opposed to violence and shady dealings if it helps their own.

VOODOO BOYS

Occupying one of the most dangerous districts in Cyberpunk 2077, the Voodoo Boys can be found in Pacifica, made of elite netrunners and master hackers that can retrieve valuable information.

The Voodoo Boys were originally a gang of predominantly white pushers who had appropriated Creole and Haitian culture simply because they thought it was cool. In the 57 years between Cyberpunk 2020 and 2077 however, the gang has been reappropriated by the Haitian and Dominican community in Pacifica and plays a vital role in the district.

VALENTINOS

Found in the streets of Heywood, adorned with murals and shrines idolising Santa Muerte, the Valentinos are a loyal family who stick together. They are also known for out of control street parties and drag races. Among the various gangs of Cyberpunk 2077, the Valentinos are one of the newest factions in Night City.

ANIMALS

The Animals are a gang of steroid and supplement-fueled bodybuilders. They don’t rely on Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware to get the job done and are usually used across Night City as bouncers for bars and clubs, owing to their impressive physiques. They have no philosophy, they just want to be the biggest and baddest Night City has to offer – they are aggressive and are the Voodoo Boys’ main rivals.

6TH STREET GANG

This gang began with good intentions to neutralise the hostile corporations and gangs and protect the local community. However, somewhere along the way, the 6th Street Gang’s core values were lost and they now serve to protect their own, they now run Santo Domingo and can’t be relied upon by the people that need them.

MAELSTROM

This gang is full to the brim of implants and powerful, illegal cyberware. They take high risks on heists and hit jobs, this ruthless gang is deadly and has extreme values. They are formed from the leftovers of the Metal Warriors, a gang almost wiped out by the Inquisitors, a cyberware-hating cult. Their old boss, Hammer, was thrown out of the gang, along with their core values, and now they will attack anyone. Many of the Maelstrom gang suffer from cyberpsychosis, from an overload of cyberware use, and can be found hauled up in the docks.

These are the Cyberpunk 2077 gangs, if you want to find out more about where they can be found, check out the Cyberpunk 2077 map, as well as how you can traverse night city, with all the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 we know about so far.