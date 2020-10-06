Cyberpunk 2077 map and locations

Looking for a Cyberpunk 2077 map? Well, the Cyberpunk 2077 community has already been busy piecing together maps of the Cyberpunk 2077 districts. We’ve also been treated to glimpses of Cyberpunk 2077, through various deep dive videos, trailers, and gameplay – but now the full Cyberpunk 2077 map has been leaked on Resetera, showing the scale of the Night City.

The leak also confirms the six districts, as well as a metro map of the city – and thanks to the World of Cyberpunk 2077 box art, we can see an outline of Night City as well.

What we do know about the Cyberpunk 2077 map is that you’ll be able to get around on an underground rail network, as well as using various Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles such as cars and bikes. Inside the six districts are pockets of communities and megabuildings, which will have their own microenvironments of their own. Here’s a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 map including the locations and districts.

Cyberpunk 2077 metro map

The 2018 E3 trailer immediately shows us a close up of the metro map in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not the clearest image, but luckily a reddit user has cleared up the map, so you’ll be able to get a more detailed look at the stops available along the metro line. For those looking forward to riding the tube for hours to see where it takes them, you’ll reach the end of the line just before Pacifica, Night City’s most dangerous district.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City map

The map gives us a detailed look at the layout of Night City, with the City Center being the largest and most congested part of the map, where businesses and corporations dominate. The map also includes the districts, and various street names that look like they will be key locations in Night City such as Downtown, Coast View, and Corpo Plaza. We also know some of the game will take place in the Badlands, the area surrounding Night City – although it’s not clear yet just how far this area will reach.

If you’re planning to dive into the upcoming dystopian RPG, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is not far off, so you better get planning your character, with our Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation guide.