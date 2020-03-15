Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles: all confirmed cars and bikes so far

What vehicles are coming to Cyberpunk 2077? By now we’ve seen some of the vehicles we can drive in Cyberpunk 2077 and the manufacturers that make them, including the type of car and their parts from heavy trucks, to slick, smart

You’ll be able to store all the vehicles you own in your very own garage in Cyberpunk 2077 and you can call on your vehicle at any time, similar to how you would call on Roach in The Witcher 3. This will only apply to one vehicle, the rest will remain safely tucked away in the garage at your apartment in Cyberpunk 2077.

No, unfortunately you can’t drive the flying cars in Cyberpunk 2077, although there could potentially be a mission or cutscene where we take to the skies in one. They won’t however be a part of the convoy of vehicles you’re able to own or steal in Night City, along with boats and helicopters. Enough of what you won’t be able to drive though, here are the Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles we know of so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 cars

The cars in Cyberpunk 2077 all fall into different categories not only for the type of vehicle they are, but also how much they’ll set you back. Here are the vehicle categories and their confirmed cars.

Economy

This group are all rundown, beatup-mobiles, that we can’t imagine will cost much to own. As well as these vehicles, we’ve also seen minivans and old police cars in this category.

Name: Maimam

Manufacturer: Makigak

A scrappy little two-seater that’ll fit into the tight side streets and even up and down stairs.

Name: Colby

Manufacturer: Thorton

An old school three-door wagon with garish body paint and a long body.

Name: Hella

Manufacturer: Archer

A battered, old four-door car that’ll get you from A to B without attracting too much attention.

Executive

Smart and stylish cars with better equipped tech, these cars all look a lot slower but more refined than any of the sports cars we’ve seen so far.

Name: Alvarado

Manufacturer: Villefort

A sleek, glossy, gold four-door car, with plush interior and lavish details.

Name: Cortes

Manufacturer: Villefort

A low, black or light yellow limousine with a large grill and a decent amount of speed.

Name: Thrax

Manufacturer: Chevillon

Four-doors, low, and stylish – one of the more impressive executive cars we’ve seen.

Heavy Duty

Big, military-style suvs, tanks, and trucks used for forcing your way into places with powerful, large bodies.

Name: Bratsk

Manufacturer: Kaukaz

A large container truck with a heavy front and a decent amount of power.

Name: Zeya

Manufacturer: Kaukaz

A heavy yet nippy truck from Soviet Union, used for transporting materials.

Name: Behemoth

Manufacturer: Militech

A neo-military and gargantuan truck, one of the more powerful cars in the heavy duty category.

Name: Chevalier armoured SUV

Manufacturer: Militech

This armoured SUV appears in a gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 and is owned by one of the militech agents.

Sport

Colourful and stylish sports cars that can zip around Night City, built for speed, with changeable parts and powerful engines.

Name: Quadra Sport

Manufacturer: Quadra

A brightly coloured two-door sports car, best for urban areas.

Name: Shion

Manufacturer: Mizutani

A sporty rally car, with thick tyres, but a plush interior.

Name: Quadra V-Tech

Manufacturer: Quadra

This is the vehicle we see V using in most Cyberpunk 2077 key art. It appears to be modelled after an exotic sports car from the 1980s, like a Lamborghini Countach.

Name: 1970 AMC Javelin

Manufacturer: Quadra

We’ve seen glimpses of this yellow sports car in various gameplay and trailer reveals, it’s pretty stylish, and hopefully pretty fast. It’s not the only yellow vehicle we’ve seen though, as the Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham could potentially make its way into the game.

Hypercars

The flashiest and speediest group of cars in Cyberpunk 2077, Hypercars are built using expensive material and slick, precise body work.

Name: Outlaw

Manufacturer: Herrara

Not as speedy, but definitely stylish with matt black trims and contoured body work.

Name: Caliburn

Manufacturer: Rayfield

A trim, neokitsch style car with 1660 horse power and impressive body work.

Name: Aerondight

Manufacturer: Rayfield

One of the more expensive cars, it looks like an amalgamation of James Bond and Batman’s rides – we can imagine it will set you back a pretty penny.

Cyberpunk 2077 bikes

Here are all the bikes we’ve seen in Cyberpunk 2077:

Name: Yaiba Kusanagi

Manufacturer: Yaiba

This fast and sporty bike is made by the Yaiba corporation and features in the E3 2019 gameplay demo.

