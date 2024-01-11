Former Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, and CDPR developers have united to create “the RPG of their dreams,” confirming that the upcoming dark fantasy game has now entered its alpha stage. Rebel Wolves, a studio founded by Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, has successfully recruited CP2077 quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, whose previous credits also include Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales. Tomaszkiewicz describes Rebel Wolves’ debut game as an RPG that its creators “would love to play ourselves.” More information is slated to arrive later this year.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who also served as head of production on Cyberpunk 2077, opened Rebel Wolves in 2022. Several former CD Projekt Red developers joined the studio, which confirmed it was working on a dark, fantasy RPG. “We want to evolve the CRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions,” Tomaszkiewicz said, “all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition.”

Now, Rebel Wolves has successfully recruited Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who will serve as creative director, and says the studio is aiming to build its team-members’ dream game. “Throughout all my years in game development, story-driven role-playing adventures have always been something I was most passionate about,” Tomaszkiewicz says.

“There are so many fantastic RPGs out there today. However, I feel that there’s not only enough space but also a hunger among players for more captivating stories. We aim to deliver the RPG we’d love to play ourselves.”

After launching the Phantom Liberty DLC in 2023, CDPR is now developing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, currently codenamed Project Orion. The studio is also creating a remake of the original Witcher game, and a new series of Geralt-led RPGs that will begin with The Witcher 4 release date.

Rebel Wolves plans to share more details about its first game later in 2024, but confirms it has entered the alpha stage. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now,” Tomaszkiewicz says. The studio has released a new piece of concept art which you can view below.

