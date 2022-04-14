Cyberpunk 2077 expansion release date confirmed for 2023

The big Cyberpunk 2077 expansion release date is set for 2023, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. The news comes as part of the studio’s latest financial results call, alongside details on some of the company’s upcoming efforts, including an unannounced project based on either The Witcher or Cyberpunk.

“As it was mentioned in the CD Projekt Red Investor Relations financial call moments ago,” the devs say in a tweet, “Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year.” The devs have reaffirmed their plans to make this expansion multiple times in the past few weeks, but we still don’t have any idea what the actual content of that expansion will look like.

In a big rundown of production plans for 2022, CDPR says “further support for Cyberpunk 2077” is coming on top of the new expansion – which should come as little surprise. The devs also reiterate that they’re working on an “unannounced project based on one of our franchises” with The Molasses Flood, an indie game studio that CDPR acquired last year.

The devs are also starting “conceptual and research work on unannounced projects”, in addition to development of the fourth Witcher game.

