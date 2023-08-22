Cyberpunk 2077 is about to get an enormous free update

The Cyberpunk 2077 redemption arc feels like it’s almost complete. As we look ahead to the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, we’re hopeful that the CDPR RPG game is finally about to become everything it had the potential to be, and a more-than-worthy successor to The Witcher 3. Now, with the new Phantom Liberty trailer just unveiled at Gamescom, there’s more good news, as a huge Cyberpunk 2077 update is coming for free – and delivering a mountain of new material to Night City.

The launch of Phantom Liberty will also mark the introduction of Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0, and to say that this is more than just a few bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements would be a severe understatement.

As confirmed by CDPR at Gamescom, when Phantom Liberty is released, many of the new features, skill trees, and combat mechanics will be added to the Cyberpunk 2077 base game at no extra charge. You can see the latest trailer, which shows off everything new in Phantom Liberty, below.

The new Relic skill tree, some extra cyberwave, vehicular combat, overhauled AI, and a revamped version of the perks system are all coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 base game alongside the launch of Phantom Liberty. Naturally, Dogtown, the new Night City location where Phantom Liberty takes place, will be exclusive to the DLC.

CDPR says that only some of what we see in the new trailer will come to the base game, and doesn’t comprehensively specify what’s exclusive to the DLC and what isn’t. Nevertheless, it feels like a total overhaul of Cyberpunk’s fundamental gameplay is about to arrive.

“CD Projekt Red is bringing new ways to play to Cyberpunk 2077, including revamped skill trees, a redesigned police system, vehicle combat, and much more,” the developer says. “As we mentioned onstage, some of what we showed off will be free to next-gen players as part of update 2.0.”

As we wait for Phantom Liberty to arrive, try the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to keep Night City feeling new. You might also want to play the best cyberpunk games available on PC.