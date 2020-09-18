Cyberpunk 2077’s story is shorter because so many people didn’t finish The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a shorter storyline than the one found in The Witcher 3, developer CD Projekt Red’s last massive open-world game. One of Cyberpunk 2077’s quest designers explained that the developer had received numerous complaints about the length of The Witcher 3, and that looking at the data, many players never got around to finishing it.

“The main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3,” said senior quest designer Patrick Mills during a panel with streamer CohhCarnage after today’s Night City Wire broadcast. “We got a lot of complaints about the Witcher 3’s main story just being too long, and looking at the metrics you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.”

According to How Long to Beat, which collects game completion data, rushing through The Witcher 3’s main story and ignoring everything else can take as little as 32 and a half hours, while a more leisurely paced playthrough that includes the main story and extras takes up to 291 hours. Completionist runs take anywhere from 116 hours to nearly 469 hours, according to players polled.

Here’s the interview, clipped by a keen-eyed Resetera poster:

Shorter doesn’t mean simpler, however. We’ve already learned that CD Projekt Red has a “much, much deeper” role-playing system than was found in The Witcher 3, and that post-launch it plans to release more DLC expansion content than The Witcher 3 saw with its two sizable add-ons.

After a couple delays, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now – allegedly – set in stone, and it’s coming up soon. You can check out the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements to make sure you’re ready when it’s time to drive into Night City.