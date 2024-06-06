Night City is full of hustle and bustle. I grew up in London, so the sounds of the street are a comfort to me, much to the confusion of my countryside-raised friends. Now, the soundscape of Cyberpunk 2077 is going to get even better when Embody’s Immerse game pack arrives via a big update from CDPR. If you thought Cyberpunk 2077 was finished after Phantom Liberty, think again.

With Cyberpunk 2077‘s love for classic rock and its rockerboy plotlines and characters, enhanced audio is the perfect addition to increase the immersion on offer in CDPR’s sci-fi RPG. Embody has put out a video showcasing the Immerse effect, and with a pair of headphones on it adds real depth and texture to Night City.

There’s a lot of verticality in the game – Night City is as much above and below you as it is around you – so being able to hear the echoes of gunfire reverberate around the narrow alleys is sensational. I’m meant to be playing Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC later this month, but now all I want to do is dive back into NC and shoot up some Tyger Claws.

“After hearing the way our game sounds with Immerse, I can’t go back,” Krzysztof Popiel, Cyberpunk 2077’s lead sound designer says. Seeing the video of the gunfight, I’m excited, but what I absolutely can’t wait for is to hear how this affects the immersion when you’re just walking through the markets, going up in the elevators of the megatowers, or cruising the streets listening to ‘I Really Want to Stay at Your House’ blasting out the radio. The Cyberpunk 2077 Immerse update arrives on Thursday June 20.

