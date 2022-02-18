Cyberpunk 2077 devs aren’t planning to add a Metro to the game

Sad news, Cyberpunk 2077 fans, if you were hoping that one day CD Projekt Red might introduce a fully functioning Metro train system to its dystopian RPG – the studio has now confirmed it’s not got any plans for this.

The Metro system in Cyberpunk 2077, as it stands, is a minor aspect of the game, with a few NCART station entryways (that you can’t enter) offering fast-travel points around Night City. Players have previously spotted signs of an unused monorail system in the game, and a Metro system played a part in earlier promotional material, like this E3 2018 trailer and the wallpaper of male V riding the subway. All of this has naturally left players wondering if a fully functioning train system of some kind might come to the game one day – but it seems the answer is no.

“Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it. There are no plans to add metro to the game,” CDPR global community director Marcin Momot explains on Twitter (below). The reply comes following a couple of tweets suggesting that the NCART site on the in-game internet showing as “under construction” possibly hints at a Metro being in the works.

The good news, though, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly not short of new content this week. Patch 1.5 has now arrived, bringing a whole host of changes and new bits and pieces to the game – notably, mid-game character customisation, apartment makeovers, new rentable apartments around Night City, and a bunch of quality-of-life updates, among others.

In the way of fixes and other improvements, there are wide-ranging updates on the game’s AI (crowd behaviour and vehicle traffic included), combat, the game’s driving model, and other facets of the game. The devs have also reworked Cyberpunk’s perk tree, redesigning several while adding and removing others. The patch is a big ‘un, and you can catch the full update notes on CDPR’s site at that link.

There is also a Cyberpunk 2077 mod that adds a Metro system with 19 explorable stations – you can read up on it right there.