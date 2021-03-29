Cyberpunk 2077’s huge 1.2 patch will improve vehicle handling and a ton else besides

Earlier this month, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red gave us some insights into what the RPG game’s next major patch would bring – notably, some slightly more chilled Night City cops among other changes. Now, we’ve the got the full rundown, and – oh, boy – is it a big one.

The Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 notes have been laid out in full on the dystopian open-world game’s site, and include hundreds of improvements, tweaks, and changes across a range of different facets – gameplay, quests, its open world, environment and levels, graphics, audio, and animation, to name a few. Sure enough, at the list’s top is a change for Night City’s previously over-keen cops: “the NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased”.

On the gameplay front are some other adjustments fans of the cyberpunk game might be excited to see arrive, too, such as improvements to vehicle handling. A new ‘steering sensitivity’ slider has been introduced to the controls settings, which “allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices”. Take note PC players, as this is “particularly useful for keyboard users”, CDPR notes.

Additionally, the studio has “adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results” which “improves steering on base consoles noticeably”, and there are some minor tuning changes to certain vehicles to improve how they steer, helping to address “excessive” body roll and oversteering. An ‘unstuck rocking/rotating’ feature has been folded in, too, which – like the comparable feature in GTA V – should help you free your beached vehicles and get them moving again.

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon! Here’s a list of the most notable changes coming in this update:https://t.co/wNRJL2mwj9 pic.twitter.com/Fc2lU1474W — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021

The rundown of changes is vast and wide-ranging, but some other changes that jump out are ones that prevent bugs and hiccups popping up in missions that might block or hinder progress, V now sits on motorcycles properly, and NPCs should no longer keep doing quite as many strange things as they’ve been known to. For example, they’ll stop moving and shouting when they’re dead going forward, they shouldn’t now trip over each other “too often”, and you’ll see fewer random T-poses, too.

You can find the full list detailing the hundreds of changes on the Cyberpunk 2077 site here if you’re keen to check out everything coming. There’s no exact word when the patch will drop just yet, but CDPR announces that it’s coming to all platforms “soon”, and given we have the change list in full, it can’t be too far away. While you wait, check out our rundown of all the Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles if you’re looking for some wheels to test out when the patch drops.