Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 fixes more progress-blocking bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 is here, and it’s good news for those who are still facing some quest-blocking bugs. While I’ll always have a soft spot for some of the RPG’s sillier bugs, it’s probably for the best that CD Projekt Red squashes them.

The Cyberpunk 2077 update fixes issues with ten different quests that could prevent players from progressing through the story. One glitch in Automatic Love sent players to their death if they wandered into an elevator in Megabuilding H8. Another bug in Blistering Love caused Johnny to despawn if you left the booth before interacting with the projector, making progressing a bit difficult.

Alongside other quest fixes, you’ve also got heaps of gameplay improvements. If you drive too quickly, you’ll no longer suffer from multiple wrecked or Nomad cars potentially spawning in. CD Projekt Red has also fixed an issue where you could repeatedly play the first-equip animation after recovering a throwing knife. Finally, there are some UI and visual quality-of-life improvements that make things smoother, too.

You can find the patch notes here if you want to read them fully. The update is rolling out now, so it should be waiting for you when you next log on.

In other Night City news, CD Projekt Red has reiterated that a big Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is in development. That came as part of the recent surprise reveal of the new Witcher saga.

For more of the best upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 Humble Store $59.99 $29.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.