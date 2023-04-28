A Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty playtest is coming

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty playtests are planned for later this year, CD Projekt Red reveals, with content creators and journalists that are heading to Summer Games Fest getting an early preview of the RPG game‘s next chapter, and avid Cyberpunk 2077 fans receiving access later this year.

In an April 27 tweet from the official Cyberpunk Twitter, CDPR writes, “At Summer Games Fest: Play Days, we’ll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We’re also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned!”

When asked for clarification about what the “hands on opportunities for the community” are, the devs respond, “our community will also get a chance to play the game before the release.”

There’s no further details on what this playtest looks like (demos, betas, and so on), but either way, it’s really, really exciting.

We all remember Cyberpunk’s launch – it wasn’t pretty. While I had relatively few issues (I do remember my motorbike randomly exploding, but just once) others were phasing through walls or literally losing their heads – Night City was chaos. The game is in a much better state now, but it gives me some security knowing that CDPR is going to let us dive in and check out Phantom Liberty ahead of release. One of the best things about early playtests is feedback, after all.

If you’re looking forward to the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, be sure to check out our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods. We also have a selection of some other cyberpunk games to tide you over but, until Phantom Liberty releases, we’ll see you in Night City, chooms.